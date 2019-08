AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Peace & Love Tour is performing Friday, August 30th at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and patrons are encouraged to come early to attend pre-show festivities including a photo booth, merchandise, history of the Woodstock era and much more.

Tickets run from $20 to $39. Order tickets online at peaceandlovetour.com or by phone at 806-378-4297.