AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Available for the first time in the US, Solitaire introduces fan favorites Nick and Charlie from HEARTSTOPPER -and the unforgettable Tori Spring. Tori isn’t sure how to be happy again. Then she meets Michael Holden, and they try to unmask the mysterious Solitaire (and survive high school) in Oseman’s stunning, unflinchingly honest debut novel.

The U.S. edition offers additional exclusive bonus content: an exclusive cover designed by Oseman herself as well as a Q/A with Oseman and her U.S editor, David Levithan.

“Solitaire was the catalyst for so many other wonderful things that have happened in my life. And I look back on the story with fondness,” said Oseman.

About the Author: Alice Oseman was born in 1994 in Kent, England, and is a full-time writer and illustrator. She is the creator of the popular Heartstopper series, which is now streaming on Netflix as a live-action TV show. Alice is also the author of four YA novels: Solitaire, Radio Silence, I Was Born for This, and Loveless. Visit her online at aliceoseman.com.