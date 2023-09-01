AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tony Ensor, from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, joined us in studio to talk about upcoming events that are part of the Sod Poodles’ “Homestand Highlights.”
Saturday, Sept. 2 is “Workplace Night” and will feature an appearance by Leslie David Baker.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
More information can be found here.
