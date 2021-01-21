Sod Poodles Looking Ahead to the 2021 Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Sod Poodles organization is preparing for a 2021 season. Right now they’re planning to have a somewhat normal season.

They’ve also just opened Registration for the Sod Pups Club. This program provides the following:



Each 2021 Membership Includes:

TEN (10) Ticket Vouchers for the 2021 season

A *_FREE *_Sod Pup’s Club t-shirt *_AND *_Backpack

A personalized membership card

Access to a Kid’s Club party

A 10 percent discount off Sod Poodles merchandise and much more!

The Sod Pups Club package is $25 per member and is valid for the entire 2021 season at HODGETOWN. Sod Pups Club tickets and materials pickup date will be scheduled in March.

