AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Sod Poodles already have an iconic name, and now they’re gaining more attention with their alternative identity.

For six games during the season, the team will be known as the Amarillo Calf Fries. It’s a “distinct and fun way to continue to engage and reach fans both locally and nationally”.

The first Calf Fries Night will be on April 15th followed by the following dates:

May 13th

June 15th

July 16th

August 4th & August 31st

