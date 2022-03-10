With snow in the forecast, Judd Baker is in the Studio 4 kitchen with the recipe for John Wayne Beans to help warm us up.

Ingredients:

1 lb of bacon

1 lb of hamburger meat

Bell pepper and onion

Can of pinto beans and can of pork and beans

1 can rotel, 1 can green chilis, 1 can tomato soup – undiluted

1 lb polish sausage.

Cook the bacon, set it aside. Brown hamburger meat with diced onions and bell peppers. Slice the German sausage and put it in with the hamburger meat and vegetables when you could put in a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies or rotelle one or the other. Add a can of pork and beans, pinto beans. Add a can of undiluted tomato soup and simmer.