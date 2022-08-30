AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What used to be the Sears store at Westgate Mall is becoming the home for a new Dillard’s store.

Construction started in February and the store is set to host a grand opening on November 10th.

At the grand opening will be a ribbon cutting, live music, food trucks, chances to win items or a shopping spree as well as fashion shows and more.

The first 200 people in line on November 10th will also receive a swag bag with a mystery gift card. Make sure to follow them on Instagram to see some behind the scenes videos ahead of the grand opening.

Grand Opening festivities benefit the Veterans Resource Center and run from Thursday, Nov 10 through Sunday. Nov 13 with enter to win opportunities, fashion shows, demos, gifts with purchase and more. *The swag bags/mystery gift cards are Thursday only.

There will also be a VIP Fashion Gala BEFORE the Grand Opening on Wednesday 11/9 from 6-9. This is a ticketed event and space is limited. Tickets are $50 and are completely redeemable in merchandise the night of the event. VIP fashion Gala attendees will receive a swag bag, private shopping experience, music, catering and more. PLUS a percent of proceeds from the Fashion Gala are being donated to High Plains Food Bank. VIP tickets go on sale September 9 and can be purchased at Dillard’s Customer Service.

The new store will be home to cosmetics, Ladies Sportswear/Dresses, Accessories/Jewelry, Lingerie, Juniors, Kids, Kids Shoes, Ladies Shoes. The remaining departments (mens, mens accessories, mens shoes, home department) will stay in their current location.