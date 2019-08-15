Snapology of Amarillo Combines Play with Education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Research has proven that childrens’ best learning experiences come from actively designing, creating, interacting and inventing.

Combining play with education, Snapology offers a mixture of interactive play-based programs for children ages 2-14 that teach STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) concepts using building toys and technology.

Snapology was officially launched in 2010 and started offering franchise opportunities in 2015. Snapology has grown to over 100 locations worldwide.

Snapology offers a variety of activities designed to reinforce the core competencies and curricula being taught at each grade level. The programs can be customized based on the number of children, age of children, time allotment and/or other special requirements. The programs and curriculum adapt to your goals and objectives.

Snapology offers school enrichment classes for parents ($8-$10 per hour), evening events, half-day workshops and 3 birthday party packages starting at $195.

The goal is to help the community develop STEAM exposure and skills for kids.

Snapology of Amarillo

806-414-5353

amarillo.snapology.com