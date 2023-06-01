AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Families who rely on Snack Pak 4 Kids during the school year will continue to have this weekly resource available through the summer.

In cooperation with Amarillo Independent School District and our church partners, Snack Pak 4 Kids will be holding drive-thru Snack Pak distributions this summer, beginning June 2 through August 11. Each Friday from 11am to 1pm, students or parents can drive through any of these locations and receive a Snack Pak bag for the weekend, no questions asked.

Caprock High School 3001 E 34th

Rogers Elementary 920 N Mirror

Power Church 1344 SE Tenth Ave

Hamlet Elementary 705 Sycamore

Wills Elementary 3500 W 11th

St. Stephen Church of Amarillo 4600 S Western St

For $50, you can sponsor a child for the entire summer. Visit sp4k.org/donate to give.

“Snack Pak 4 Kids served more than 6,000 students each week during the school year. Every year we survey our kids and teachers to see what we’re doing right and what we can improve upon. More than 83% of our survey respondents indicated they need a Snack Pak over the summer – so we will be there.” said SP4K Executive Director, Dyron Howell.

Snack Pak 4 Kids has provided weekend food for children in the Amarillo area for nearly 13 years, and has grown to include more than 60 communities around the Texas Panhandle. Their Snack Shak program serves high school students. The Nutrition 4 Change program serves organizations and companies who provide food programs for their clients, employees and patients. The newest SP4K program is The Tillie Project, designed to provide food resources for grandparents raising their grandchildren.

For more information visit SP4K.org.