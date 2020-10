AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Snack Pak 4 Kids has seen a 30% increase in the need since this time last year. Each weekend they provide meals for thousands of kids so they don’t go hungry after leaving school on Friday. Without Snack Pak 4 Kids these kids might not eat much or at all while away from school.

