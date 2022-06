AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Talk about a delicious option, Ol’ Folgies Food Truck is now open.

Located at 3901 E I-40 on the access road, they’re offering breakfast, lunch and dinner options. You can stop by while they’re open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. or call ahead (806) 372-8101 to place an order to pick up.