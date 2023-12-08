AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for something easy to make for a dessert, snack, or last minute holiday party invite, this one is for you.



Ingredients

6tbsp-salted butter

10oz-mini marshmallows

4.5c-cinnamon toast crunch cereal

1tsp-cinnamon

1tsp-vanilla

1/2c-cinnamon or chocolate chips

1/2c-mini marshmallows

Directions

melt butter on medium heat, watch closely, and wait until it’s browned

add in marshmallows

take off heat and add cinnamon and vanilla

pour into bowl with cereal, mix, then add cinnamon/chocolate chips and additional mini marshmallows

press into pan

let set