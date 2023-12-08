AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re looking for something easy to make for a dessert, snack, or last minute holiday party invite, this one is for you.
Ingredients
6tbsp-salted butter
10oz-mini marshmallows
4.5c-cinnamon toast crunch cereal
1tsp-cinnamon
1tsp-vanilla
1/2c-cinnamon or chocolate chips
1/2c-mini marshmallows
Directions
melt butter on medium heat, watch closely, and wait until it’s browned
add in marshmallows
take off heat and add cinnamon and vanilla
pour into bowl with cereal, mix, then add cinnamon/chocolate chips and additional mini marshmallows
press into pan
let set