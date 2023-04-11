This segment is sponsored by Smoothie King.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —In today’s often hectic lifestyle, it can be hard to find better-for-you options while on the go. Smoothie bowls are an on-trend solution to keep you energized while you tackle the day ahead. Packed with premium ingredients and whole fruits, smoothie bowls can be incredibly nutrient- and protein-dense, especially if they include superfoods like açaí or pitaya, commonly known as dragon fruit.

To meet the growing demand for healthier and more satisfying options on-the-go, Smoothie King – the first company to bring smoothies to the masses – launched a new product lineup, the Smoothie Bowl. These bowls are made-to-order and feature fresh ingredients, making them a healthier meal alternative to many fast-food options. All six new Smoothie Bowls contain a daily serving of whole fruits, up to 11 grams of protein and range from 450 – 610 calories, making them a nutritious meal or snack alternative for anyone on the go!

For more information please visit: www.smoothieking.com

MORE ABOUT KATHLEEN ASHMORE:

Kathleen Ashmore is the creator behind the popular blogsite and social media destination, Kat Can Cook. Before becoming a TikTok food sensation, Kat graduated from the award-winning Institute of Culinary Education in NYC. She then went on to work for Martha Stewart, developing retail recipes and producing cooking segments on the eight-time Emmy award winning The Martha Stewart Show. A witty and genuine chef, Kathleen is known for her ability to incorporate clever food tips into simple, delicious, and healthy recipes. Kathleen lives in Fairfield County, CT with her family and rescue pup Calhoun.