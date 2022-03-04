AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —For years we’ve known Smokey Bear and the famous phrase “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires”.

Now Smokey Bear is getting a new virtual assistant which you can check out here.

Since 1944, Smokey Bear and his signature phrase “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,” has protected America’s forests and wildlands from unwanted, human-caused fire. Today, nearly 9 out of 10 wildfires nationwide are caused by people. Many people don’t realize it, but it’s always wildfire season somewhere in the U.S. and every region of the U.S. has wildfires.

That’s why the USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council created new PSAs featuring a virtual AI Smokey Bear assistant. In both digital and radio spots, Smokey’s AI Assistant gives answers to some of the top questions Americans have about outdoor fire safety.