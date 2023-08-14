AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you want to start saving early, or want to make sure your money is being maximized, Education Credit Union has some options for you.

First is their Smart Start Savings Account-this is a youth account for students up to grade 12 that they can earn cash for good grades: SmartStart Savings – Youth Savings Account – Education Credit Union (educationcu.com).

Another option that ECU offers is the Smart Checking Account-all the benefits of a free checking account but earns up to 6.00% APY $mart Bonus Interest: Checking – Education Credit Union (educationcu.com).