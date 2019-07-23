Smart Home Protection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s important and easier than ever to be “smart” about protecting your home while you’re away.

Home Depot has some tips to keep your home protected and safe while you’re home or away.

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Equip the home with a range of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors – even smart combo offerings with low battery warnings.

Smart Security Cameras and Doorbells: Take security to the next level with cameras and doorbells that alert your phone or tablet when motion is detected in near real-time.

Smart Thermostats: Control Wi-Fi thermostats to save energy while you’re away and adjust back to your ideal temperature before walking in the door.

Home Depot

2410 South Georgia Street

(806) 468-9100

www.Homedepot.Com

Home Depot

2500 Soncy Road

(806) 355-3895