Slow Cooker Season Featuring Chicken Enchilada Casserole

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The fall season means slow cooker meals are a must.
Whether it’s because you’re busy with Friday night football, spending the weekend being busy, you don’t want to cook, or you just don’t want to stand over the stove all day.
There are plenty of great slow cooker options including this Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Casserole.
Equipment Needed:
- Slow Cooker- 6 quart or larger
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs. boneless skinless raw chicken breasts (don’t use any more than 1.5 pounds, the casserole will seem dry if you do).
- 28 oz. can Red Enchilada Sauce I use El Pato Brand or Los Palmas
Add these items at the end:
- 10 corn tortillas I use a 10-12 oz. package of soft corn tortillas.
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese divided
- 3.8 oz. can black olives divided(optional)
Instructions:
- Put the chicken breasts and the enchilada sauce in your slow cooker.
- Cook on HIGH for 4 hours or LOW for 6-8 hours.
- Shred the chicken with 2 forks right in the slow cooker.
- Cut the tortillas in to strips, add to chicken and sauce. Stir.
- Add 1/2 cup of cheese and half the olives into the sauce and chicken mixture. Stir again.
- Flatten the mixture.
- Add the rest of the cheese and the olives on top.
- Cook on low for about 40 – 60 minutes longer.
- Top with sour cream (optional)