Slow Cooker Season Featuring Chicken Enchilada Casserole

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The fall season means slow cooker meals are a must.

Whether it’s because you’re busy with Friday night football, spending the weekend being busy, you don’t want to cook, or you just don’t want to stand over the stove all day.

There are plenty of great slow cooker options including this Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Casserole.

Equipment Needed:

Slow Cooker- 6 quart or larger

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs. boneless skinless raw chicken breasts (don’t use any more than 1.5 pounds, the casserole will seem dry if you do).

28 oz. can Red Enchilada Sauce I use El Pato Brand or Los Palmas

Add these items at the end:

10 corn tortillas I use a 10-12 oz. package of soft corn tortillas.

2 cups grated cheddar cheese divided

3.8 oz. can black olives divided(optional)

Instructions: