Sloss Fade Shop Re-Opens New Location After Business Complex Fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Sloss Fade Shop is one of about a dozen businesses that was damaged after a business complex fire near 34th and Georgia almost two months ago.

It’s one of the first set of businesses that was forced to close due to the pandemic, so once the fire happened, these businesses hit a further setback.

Pressing forward, Owner Nathan Sloss knew he had to pick up what he could, find a new place of business and reopen as soon as possible.

Now the new shop is open across the street from the old shop at 3318 S Georgia St Suite 2718.

