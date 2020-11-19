Slim Chickens Offering Dessert Options for the Holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Thanksgiving may look a little different this year , and whether you’re traveling out of state to be with family or hosting a virtual meal, a dessert that’s easy to travel with and make together is sure to be a hit this holiday season.

Chris Wilson from Amarillo’s Slim Chickens has perfected the “dessert in a jar” and will show viewers how to make a Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake or Pecan Pie Cheesecake Jar for their yummy Thanksgiving feast.

