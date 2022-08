AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — national Waffle Day is coming up on August 24th, and what better way to celebrate than with chicken and waffles.

Slim Chickens in Amarillo is showing us a great and family-fun way to celebrate. For more information on Slim Chickens click here.

On Wednesday August 24th you can enjoy chicken and waffles with a medium drink for only $5.99.