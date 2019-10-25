Skips Salsa: Skips Mummy Meatloaf
- 2 lb ground beef
- 1/2 diced white onion, save slices for face
- 1 sm green bell pepper(diced)
- 2 tsp garlic salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 jar Skips salsa
- 4 to 6 slices of bacon
- Preheat oven to 350
Mix meat with onion, bell pepper, garlic salt, pepper, and 1/2 jar of Skips salsa. Mold meat into face shape. Cover with remaining salsa and wrap bacon, place onion for eyes and teeth and bake for 1 hour until cooked through and bacon is crisp