Skips Salsa: Skips Mummy Meatloaf

  • 2 lb ground beef
  • 1/2 diced white onion, save slices for face
  • 1 sm green bell pepper(diced)
  • 2 tsp garlic salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 jar Skips salsa
  • 4 to 6 slices of bacon
  • Preheat oven to 350

Mix meat with onion, bell pepper, garlic salt, pepper, and 1/2 jar of Skips salsa. Mold meat into face shape. Cover with remaining salsa and wrap bacon, place onion for eyes and teeth and bake for 1 hour until cooked through and bacon is crisp

