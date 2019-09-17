AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skip’s Salsa is a handmade salsa with low sodium, no added sugars or preservatives.
Skip’s Salsa can be found at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, and Walmart. Soon, you will be able to find it on Amazon.
Skip’s Salsa Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- Cooking spray
- 2 tbls taco seasoning
- 1 tbls garlic salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
- 1 jar Skips salsa
- 1 c shredded cheese
- 1/4 c sour cream
- 3 tbls green onion (sliced)
Procedure:
Preheat oven to 400. Spray cooking dish with cooking spray and pour 1/3 jar of Skips in the bottom. Place chicken in dish and season with taco seasoning, garlic salt, and pepper. Cover top of chicken with remaining Skips salsa. Bake 35 mins or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Top with cheese and bake additional 2 to 3 mins until cheese is melted. Add sour cream and green onion as garnish to serve.
Skip’s Salsa
2300 North Western, Suite 104
(806) 881-6699