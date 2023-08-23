This segment is sponsored by Aveeno.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —A dermatologist can be your best advocate for preventing and treating skin flareups, but new research reveals that one of the most prominent chronic diseases impacting the Black population is sensitive skin and eczema, yet only three percent of all dermatologists are Black, making it hard for the community to find a doctor that understands their skin health needs. This combined with the lack of training for doctors specific to Black and brown skin can lead to the misdiagnosis and late diagnosis of skin conditions, creating significant inequities in skin health.

Aveeno, a therapeutic leader in skincare, has teamed up with Health In Her HUE, a leading digital platform that connects women of color to culturally sensitive healthcare providers by leveraging the power of technology, media and community. Together, they will deliver skin health resources to more than 200,000 sufferers and provide 500 free year-long premium memberships that offer access to a healthcare provider directory, moderated community forums, educational health content, virtual events and more.

Joining the conversation and championing the SkinVisibility program, which aims to address the underdiagnosis, care and treatment of sensitive skin and eczema, is Co-Founder of Health In Her HUE, Ashlee Wisdom.