AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gone are the days that acne is just for the kids or teens.

Adults can also get acne, and that was a big issue when people started to wear masks.

Nurse Practitioner Chelsey Barrett, FNP-C from Proffer Surgical Associates gives us some tips to prevent, treat, and deal with acne.

