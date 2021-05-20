Six Pack Outdoors Expanding Mountain Biking/Hiking Trails Across High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Six Pack Outdoors is a non-profit organization focusing on building more trails in areas across the High Plains.

These are things like trails for mountain biking or hiking. Not only do they build them, but they also work to maintain these trails for future generations.

Among their many projects is a big trail planned for the Rick Klein Sports Complex.

Six Pack Outdoors works thanks to amazing volunteers, for more information or to get involved follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or check out their website here.