AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Six Flags Fiesta Texas has a number of legendary rides, adding to it the “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger” which is a first-of-its-kind style of coaster.

About the Ride: Three 21-passenger trains make up the first dive coaster in the world with passengers seated seven across. The adrenaline is kept flowing as riders reach a height of 15 stories, then Dr. Diabolical suspends them face-first before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph! The first-of-its-kind coaster travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed, spiral finale.