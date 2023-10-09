This segment is sponsored by Carelon Health.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —As many adults are preparing to make their annual benefits enrollment decision for the coming year, some might be considering switching doctors due to provider availability, retirement, or changes to their care network.

Starting off on the right foot with your new primary care doctor – or building a stronger relationship with your existing physician – is as easy as it is important to your overall health.

Here are some tips to making the next or first appointment a little less stressful.

Prepare for your appointment ahead of time

Bring someone with you

Be honest

Speak up

Take notes or record your visit

Ask for a recap

Dr. Saria Saccocio is the Eastern Region Chief Medical Officer for Carelon Health. She has led award-winning quality programs, improving patient care across the continuum of health as a Chief Medical Officer for several health systems in the southeast. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida, her Executive Master of Health Administration from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and completed her Family Medicine residency at the University of Miami before opening her own solo family practice. Becker’s Hospital Review has recognized Dr. Saccocio as one of the top 100 Hospital and Health System CMOs to Know and has been elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.