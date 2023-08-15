AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Big things are brewing at Six Car Pub & Brewery as they announce the addition of award-winning brewmaster Ryan Wibby as their new Master Brewer.

Wibby has won several awards for his work, studied in Germany and worked for several big breweries before starting Wibby Brewing in Longmont, Colorado.

In celebration of his arrival, Six Car Pub & Brewery is having a Huge Beer Release Party on September 6th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m..

The community can help welcome Ryan to the area, and get to try a few of the beers he has been working on.

Click here for more about Six Car Pub & Brewery and Ryan’s work.