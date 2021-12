AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sips and Giggles Mobile Bar is a vintage horse trailer mobile bar for weddings, birthdays, and events that serves Amarillo and surrounding areas.

What is a mobile bar? Similar to a food truck, but a bar. Sips and Giggles provide the bartenders and the bar, and customers provide the alcohol.

Brittani Ross, owner of Sips and Giggles said they are a unique, one-of-a-kind experience with signature cocktails that guests will remember for years to come.