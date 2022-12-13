This segment is sponsored by Jiffy Lube.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Performing regular preventive maintenance is ‘key’ to extending the life of your vehicle, especially with the average age of cars on the road hitting a record high of 12.4 years and car buying being more expensive than ever. Regular vehicle maintenance includes changing your oil based on the OEM recommendation, maintaining your battery, and checking vital fluids as well as lights and windshield wipers.

SOME KEY VEHICLE WINTERIZATION TIPS:

CHECK AND CHANGE YOUR OIL AND VITAL FLUIDS – The fluids in your vehicle are critical to its reliability and longevity. According to your manufacturer’s recommendations, check and change your oil and vital fluids.

CHECK YOUR TIRES AND BRAKES – To ensure that your car is ready for winter driving make sure to inspect your tires and brakes for adequate performance.

ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE HAS AN EMERGENCY KIT – In the event you do get stranded on the roadside, your emergency kit should include first aid items, non-perishable snacks, water, an ice scraper, jumper cables, warning flares, a blanket and basic tools.

