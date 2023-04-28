AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an event honoring a great person named John Michael Morrison who passed away at the age of 17 in 2019. He loved running, and was on the track and cross country teams at Randall High School among having many other passions in life.

After his passing, his family decided to take all the money donated to them and start a Scholarship Fund in his honor and then started the Memorial 5K Run/Walk in 2020.

The event this year is happening on July 22nd at Westover Junior High. You can sign up for the 1-Mile Walk, 5K Walk, 5K Run, Virtual 1-Mile Walk and 5K Run/Walk, or the Stay in Bed option.

Click here to register.