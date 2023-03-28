AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jaxson Mendoza lost his battle with epilepsy in August of 2022, and while alive, he loved most sports, but especially baseball.

That’s what lead to the Jax Mendoza Memorial Baseball Day which is coming up on April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rick Klein Baseball Complex.

There will be teams of up to eight who can participate in challenges like catching, throwing, and running bases.

There will also be bounce houses for the kids, food trucks, and special Jaxson Mendoza Memorial Baseball Day merch.

Money from this event benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas and the scholarship fund in Jaxson’s name.