AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Earth Day approaches, and this is a great opportunity to get out and clean up our community. Amarillo Parks and Recreation is doing that by hosting an Earth Day Park Clean-up event.

On April 22nd people can meet at the Amarillo Zoo before 9 a.m., then the group will clean up Thompson Park and help plant seeds.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided, the group asks that you dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes.

There is a volunteer sign up sheet here.