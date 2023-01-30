AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is back to hosting their annual Day of the Woman event.

This year it’s happening on February 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. The cost is only $10 and you can register by emailing angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.

The event will feature a presentation from Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., vice president for research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Clegg will speak about how the food people eat and its processing impacts our hormonal balance and cancer risk. As so many of us are impacted by cancer, we are all wondering how we can reduce our risk. Dr. Clegg has so much interesting insight into how we can use food to positively impact our health.

Clegg earned a B.S. in nutrition from Oregon State University, an M.B.A. from Boston University and a Ph.D. in nutrition from the University of Georgia. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship with the Cincinnati Diabetes and Obesity Center at the University of Cincinnati.

Clegg has a unique background in both clinical and basic sciences, and extensive experience as a grant reviewer for institutions including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American Diabetes Association, Veterans Affairs and the Swiss Government Federal Foundation.

Jentry Williams, DPT, owner and founder of Re-form Physical Therapy and Pilates in Amarillo, will share how mindful movement affects mental health and overall emotional well-being. Williams is a 2011 graduate of the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at TTUHSC in Amarillo. Williams is a fully-certified STOTT Pilates instructor and is passionate about the benefits of Pilates in physical therapy practice.