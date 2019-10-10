Shred to Keep Your Information Safe
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shredding documents helps to protect personal information, helps you avoid identity theft and works to keep private information, private.
The Better Business Bureau is hosting its Fall Shred Day with UCI on Saturday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3501 S. Soncy in the Med Center parking lot. Enter from the south and exit towards Happy State Bank.
