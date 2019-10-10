Shred to Keep Your Information Safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the availability of affordable homes has reached crisis levels across the nation, there is virtually nowhere in the United States that a full-time employee earning minimum wage can afford a one-bedroom apartment.

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity discusses this issue and shares details about his new book, "Our Better Angels." He is working with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at a Habitat for Humanity home build site in Nashville, Tennesse.