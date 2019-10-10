Shred to Keep Your Information Safe

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 4 Video Center

More Studio 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shredding documents helps to protect personal information, helps you avoid identity theft and works to keep private information, private.

The Better Business Bureau is hosting its Fall Shred Day with UCI on Saturday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3501 S. Soncy in the Med Center parking lot. Enter from the south and exit towards Happy State Bank.

Better Business Bureau
600 South Tyler, Suite 1300
806-379-6222
www.bbb.org/amarillo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss