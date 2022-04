AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s an easy way to keep your identity protected, shredding important documents.

On April 16th the Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Document shredding & Storage are teaming up to help you shred important documents.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Market Street United on Georgia Street. There is a limit of four boxes per person.