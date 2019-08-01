Shopping at the Canyon Farmers Market with the Vinder App

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Vinder is a mobile app that connects home gardeners, bakers, farmers, and ranchers with their neighbors to buy/sell homegrown foods.

Vinder is a user-owned and operated company. It’s free to sign up and sell. Vinder charges the buyer 20% service fee upon checkout.

Vinder is partnering with the Canyon Farmers Market and the local vendors. The app makes it more convenient to buy locally and customers can pre-order from the farmers market.

For more information and to download Vinder, click here.

Canyon’s Farmers Market is at the square in Canyon from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. There are more than 70 vendors this year, it is the largest year of the farmers market.

Farmers Market events:

August 3 is Watermelon day so there will be watermelon themed games such as watermelon bowling, seed spitting contests, and watermelon ring toss.

Farm to Table dinner is Saturday, September 14 starting at 7 p.m. on The Square in Canyon. This is a way to enjoy the last days of summer with family and friends for a good cause. Farm to table is a big dinner that all the vendors donate to and help put together. Imperial Taproom will be cooking all the food donated from the vendors and a complimentary beer from Long Wooden Spoon. The ticket sells help the Canyon Farmers Market for the next year. Tickets are $30 per adult, $15 for seniors, 60+, and $5 for kids 10 and under. There will be a Canyon Farmers Market booth where tickets and CFM market bags will be sold. The bags are $8.

September 28 is the last market of the season and it will coincide with Canyon’s Annual Autumn Street Fest put on by the City of Canyon. The Canyon Farmers Market will be closing at 2 p.m. that day.

There is also free local music at every farmers market.

Canyon Farmers Market

FACEBOOK: @CANYONFARMERSMARKET