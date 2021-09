AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) --- Along with the city of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan being approved during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council heard from officials about two additional plans which could further impact the department, as well as the city as a whole, down the road.

The Amarillo City Council heard information about the Public Arts and Beautification Plan, as well as the city’s Hike and Bike Master Plan, during Tuesday’s meeting. These individual plans are expected to be voted on by the council during the next regular meeting of the city council on Oct. 12.