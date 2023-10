AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —TOADS, or the Type One Area Diabetic Support organization is hosting their annual Shoot Out T1D event.

This year it’s happening on October 14th starting at 1 p.m. at River Breaks Ranch located at 7802 Durrett Dr. Check-in is at 1 p.m. and the clay shoot starts at 2 p.m., along with the shoot, they will also have a social hour, horse races, dinner, awards and a live auction.