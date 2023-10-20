AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will be honoring several “Women of Distinction” at an event on October 26th. It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Alumni Banquet Hall on the campus of West Texas A&M University.

The Lifetime Achievement Honoree is Shirley Thomas. “The recipient of this award is a lifelong Girl Scout who has dedicated her life to serving in the interest and support of female leadership.”

For more information on the 2023 Women of Distinction Awards click here.