AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As many cheer the start of spring break, there are some kids in the area who won’t get to eat as many meals as they do while at school.

That’s why Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ & Soul Food Cafe is helping to give out lunches every day during spring break.

Each day at 11 a.m. Brown and his team will be handing out lunches to the following parks:



Bones Hooks Park

Eastridge School Park

Hamlet Elem. School Park

Will Rogers Park

Mesa Verde School Park

Emerson Elementary Park

Mary Hazelrigg Park

San Jacinto Park

Sam Houston Park