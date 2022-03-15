AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As many cheer the start of spring break, there are some kids in the area who won’t get to eat as many meals as they do while at school.
That’s why Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ & Soul Food Cafe is helping to give out lunches every day during spring break.
Each day at 11 a.m. Brown and his team will be handing out lunches to the following parks:
Bones Hooks Park
Eastridge School Park
Hamlet Elem. School Park
Will Rogers Park
Mesa Verde School Park
Emerson Elementary Park
Mary Hazelrigg Park
San Jacinto Park
Sam Houston Park