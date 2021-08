AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle is welcoming in WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes in for their annual Mentoring Matters Luncheon.

This is taking place on September 9th at 11:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Downtown Amarillo.

Those interested in purchasing tickets, a table, or sponsoring the event should contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle at 806-351-2210, or visit their website here.