Jason Boyett has another great Hey Amarillo episode featuring guest Sherman Bass.

A conversation with Sherman Bass, the new film commissioner with the Amarillo Film Office and the former general manager of the Amarillo Civic Center. An Amarillo native with a background in acting, Bass worked for the Civic Center across two different stints before a brief retirement last year. In that previous job, he oversaw every detail of the Civic Center—which makes him an expert on the needs and challenges related to the current complex. Regarding his new role, Bass explains to host Jason Boyett how he has begun selling Amarillo as a prime location for film and television production. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing.