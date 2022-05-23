AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re all busy, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make a delicious meal in a quick amount of time.

This is a sheet pan chicken fajita, it can be substituted with any protein, just adjust the cooking time.

In this recipe we’ll take bell peppers, onions, chicken breast, and some seasoning. First chop the bell peppers into strips, as well as the onion.

Coat these with some olive or vegetable oil, salt, and pepper. Then cut up the chicken into strips (check your local store, they may have it cut into “fajita” style strips already. Cover the chicken (and the veggies if you want) in your favorite store-bought or homemade fajita seasoning.

Then spread the veggies and protein out on a sheet pan sprayed with non-stick spray or covered in foil.

You’ll bake this at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, then wrap your tortillas up in foil and throw those on top for about 5 minutes.

When you take it out, temp your chicken or beef just in case, but you should be ready to throw it in a warm tortilla and add any toppings you choose.