AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sharpened Iron Studios is set to premiere their first feature film “What Remains” starring Cress Williams, Kellan Lutz, Anne Heche in her final film role, among others.

In the film, a small-town pastor (Williams) is forced to contend with an act of forgiveness when the convict (Lutz) he forgave for murdering his wife returns to town five years later, leading to a relationship that infuriates the pastor’s estranged son (Gladney Jr.), while the town sheriff (Heche) investigates another murder that may be related.

The film premiere gala is happening on Dec. 1 starting at 7 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

Click here to learn more about Sharpened Iron Studios.