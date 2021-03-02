Sharpened Iron Studios Creating Big Spaces for Video/Audio Production

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sharpened Iron Studios is a faith-based corporation, building a Hollywood-level film, television, and video production studio in Amarillo, Texas. Our company’s focus is on the development, pre- production, production, and post-production of feature length movies, tv series, and documentaries.

In addition, we are partnering with Amarillo College to launch the Amarillo College School of Cinematic Arts right here on the Sharpened Iron Studios complex. We are excited about starting this journey in Amarillo and look forward to partnering with you and our amazing community.

