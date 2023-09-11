AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —From help with childcare, counseling and mental health resources, to Medicaid/CHIP and Jobs, you can find all of that in one central location.

Sharing Hope Ministry, Inc. is hosting a resource fair on September 14th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. The first 100 guests will receive a goody bag full of freebies and gift cards.

There will also be a free brisket dinner served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while supplies last. Event organizers say there will also be some door prizes.

