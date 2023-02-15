AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Seraph Brass, comprised of five of America’s top female brass players, will be showcasing their talent and captivating repertoire in concert at Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2022-2023 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.

Seraph Brass is a dynamic ensemble of America’s top female brass players. Winners of the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music, Seraph Brass has made a name for themselves in the chamber music industry. The group has toured extensively throughout the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe, and has performed and/or been featured in some of the worlds most prestigious concerts and music conferences. Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming, Seraph Brass presents a diverse body of repertoire that includes original transcriptions, newly commissioned works, and well-known classics. This is one concert you DO NOT want to miss.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization, in partnership with their patrons and sponsors, is committed to enriching the cultural life of Borger and the surrounding communities through live performances offered at affordable, family friendly prices