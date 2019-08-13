Senior Day and Pride of the Panhandle Day at the Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is one month away and there are plenty of fun attractions and events to look forward to.

Senior Citizen’s Day Health Fair:

Free educational information and resources for senior adults, caregivers of the elderly, family members caring for an aging loved one, and healthcare professionals working with geriatric patients.

Monday, September 16

9 a.m. to noon

Amarillo National Center at the Fairgrounds

Health screenings, including:



Glucose

Cholesterol

Blood pressure

BMI

Memory

Mental health

Balance

Oxygen saturation

There will be door prizes, refreshments, and award for oldest male and female present. For more information, click here.

Pride of the Panhandle Day:

Wednesday, September 18

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rex Baxter Building at the Fairgrounds

Visit with Agrilife agents from the Panhandle and sample free nutritious recipes. There will also be educational nutrition information and free giveaways. For more information, click here.

The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is September 13-21. For more information, click here.