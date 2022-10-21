This segment is sponsored by Quick Quack Car Wash.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Quackals and his friends are helping the team transform the showroom into Quackenstein’s laboratory so customers can enjoy this Halloween experience. Quackenstein’s Car Wash will be Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, and again on Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at select Quick Quack Car Wash locations.

“We’re bringing back our Halloween showroom experience with Quackenstein’s Car Wash so customers can go through the showroom and experience some pop-out scarers and Quackenstein’s laboratory monsters as they journey through the wash,” said Shannon Gauthier, Senior Marketing Leader, of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We’ll be serving up just the right amount of scare for this family-friendly event.”

This experience is free for members who can go through the wash anytime as they venture through to see Quackenstein and his monster crew. For non-members, the experience is the price of the best wash.

Customers are encouraged to fill their car with friends and family as this will be a family-friendly event. Quick Quack Car Wash will also have a scary good membership deal available for customers interested in becoming a member.

This experience is only available at select locations, and dates and times may vary. Find your nearest Quackenstein Car Wash at www.dontdrivedirty.com/Halloween.

